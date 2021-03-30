Castleark Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,895 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $53.51. 184,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,392,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of -47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

