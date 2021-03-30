Castleark Management LLC Buys 26,706 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,706 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.12% of TG Therapeutics worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 871,567 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX remained flat at $$43.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,213. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

