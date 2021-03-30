Castleark Management LLC Cuts Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,245 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,084. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.