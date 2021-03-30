Castleark Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,915 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.20% of Ameresco worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $264,053.68. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $3,719,198.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,083,664 shares of company stock worth $55,138,391 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,901. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

