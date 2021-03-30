Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,680 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lithia Motors worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $8.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.66. The company had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.65. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

