Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $97,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $34.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,041.21. 39,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,912. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,138.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3,170.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,889.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

