Castleark Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMP. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

MMP stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,840. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

