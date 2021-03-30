Castleark Management LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,650. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CZR traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.