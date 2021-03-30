Castleark Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Insmed worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

INSM traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

