Castleark Management LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 238.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,970 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of ET traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.69. 54,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,578,803. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.