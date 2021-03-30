Castleark Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,321. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.89 and a 200-day moving average of $157.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Raymond James increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

