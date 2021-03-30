Castleark Management LLC Invests $5.49 Million in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SWTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,741. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.