Castleark Management LLC Invests $6.28 Million in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 193,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.39% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TUP stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. 2,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,551. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

