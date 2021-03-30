Castleark Management LLC Invests $7.21 Million in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.16% of Quaker Chemical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KWR. Sidoti began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $3.74 on Tuesday, hitting $237.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,506. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.01. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 648.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

