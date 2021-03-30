Castleark Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,660 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.68% of The Shyft Group worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 65,366 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,071,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. 642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,712. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.