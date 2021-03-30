Castleark Management LLC Makes New $6.30 Million Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.17% of World Wrestling Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 199,981 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,074,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 660,600 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.1% during the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after buying an additional 88,012 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WWE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

