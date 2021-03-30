Castleark Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 423,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Alphatec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. 8,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,435. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATEC. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 22,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

