Castleark Management LLC Purchases 158,295 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 22,941.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 71,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,713,106. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

