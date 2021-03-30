Castleark Management LLC Purchases 25,660 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 186.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.49. 1,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,794. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Cowen raised their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.