Castleark Management LLC Purchases 86,720 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,720 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.21. 4,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,155. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

