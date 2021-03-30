Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Kennametal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after buying an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter.

KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

