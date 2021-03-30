Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251,315 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of R1 RCM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,791. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.70, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

