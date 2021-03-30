Castleark Management LLC Purchases Shares of 120,305 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Lattice Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,710,000 after buying an additional 1,795,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after buying an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,856 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 163,014 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the period.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,865.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,840 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,968. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.