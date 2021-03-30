Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,210 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.10% of Berry Global Group worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,418.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 111,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

