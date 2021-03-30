Castleark Management LLC Sells 120,356 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120,356 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.11% of NeoGenomics worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,457. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,469.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

