Castleark Management LLC Sells 14,240 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,417,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $304,320.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,990,668. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.39. 4,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.08. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

