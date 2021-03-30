Castleark Management LLC Sells 50,420 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,090 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50,420 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $1,054,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $130.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average is $175.58. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

