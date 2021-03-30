Castleark Management LLC Sells 69,676 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,676 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Avient worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

