Castleark Management LLC Takes $6.06 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 187,340 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.13% of Synovus Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Synovus Financial by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of SNV traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.