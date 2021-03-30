Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Fate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,651 shares of company stock worth $28,251,869 over the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of FATE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,150. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

