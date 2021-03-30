Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 178,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 229,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. 165,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,985,828. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

