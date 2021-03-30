Castleark Management LLC Trims Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,510 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Floor & Decor worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

