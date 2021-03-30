Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 285.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,221 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $230.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

