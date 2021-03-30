Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,647 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Cedar Fair worth $21,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

