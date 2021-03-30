Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 55,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 482,666 shares.The stock last traded at $49.77 and had previously closed at $48.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cedar Fair by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 374.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

