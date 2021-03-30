CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $207,798.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 58% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $207,798.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,972.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00635333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00067859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027305 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

