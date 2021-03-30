Celer Network Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0892 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $488.81 million and $97.28 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,082% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.96 or 0.00632174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027253 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,479,764,458 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.