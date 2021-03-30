Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.47, but opened at $19.05. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 9,120 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.96.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

