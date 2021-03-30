Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 435,272 shares.The stock last traded at $18.42 and had previously closed at $19.10.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $817.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Research analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.