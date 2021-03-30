Celo (CELO) Trading Up 12.1% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.28 or 0.00007246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $790.20 million and $71.74 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00265427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.39 or 0.00925862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00076891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00032868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

