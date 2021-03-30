Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

About Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. It is also involved in the provision of marketing, property management, transportation, and maritime transportation services; extraction of aggregates, stone minerals, and clinker; operation of seaports; and distribution and sale of cement.

