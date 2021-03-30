Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155,176 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cenovus Energy worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVE opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.91.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

