Centaur (CNTR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.31 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $20.43 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00057774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00227351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.17 or 0.00893116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00030617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

