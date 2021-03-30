Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Securities

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.