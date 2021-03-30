Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the February 28th total of 310,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE CPF opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $738.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Central Pacific Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.