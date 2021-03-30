Centrality Hits Market Capitalization of $124.71 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Centrality coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrality has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $124.71 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

