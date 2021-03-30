Centric Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.47 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 96.9% higher against the dollar. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Token Profile

Centric Cash Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

