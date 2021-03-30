Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Shares Down 1.1%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53.

About Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.