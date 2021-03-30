Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 25,324 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 154.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,324 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.73.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

