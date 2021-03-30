Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 3,050 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,508,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 172,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,888,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average is $87.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

